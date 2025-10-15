 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans designate DT T’Vondre Sweat for return from IR

  
Published October 15, 2025 02:04 PM

Mike McCoy’s first practice as the Titans’ interim head coach will feature the return of a key defensive player.

The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have designated defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat for return from injured reserve. Sweat injured his ankle in Week 1 and has missed the last five games as a result.

Sweat will be able to practice for the next three weeks and he can be activated at any point in that window. He won’t be able to return if he is not activated before the three weeks are up, however.

Sweat had two tackles in the opener and he had 51 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his rookie season.