Titans designate DT T’Vondre Sweat for return from IR

Mike McCoy’s first practice as the Titans’ interim head coach will feature the return of a key defensive player.

The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have designated defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat for return from injured reserve. Sweat injured his ankle in Week 1 and has missed the last five games as a result.

Sweat will be able to practice for the next three weeks and he can be activated at any point in that window. He won’t be able to return if he is not activated before the three weeks are up, however.

Sweat had two tackles in the opener and he had 51 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his rookie season.