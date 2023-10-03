Titans designate Kyle Philips for return, waive two others

The Titans have started the clock on wide receiver Kyle Philips’ return from injured reserve.

Philips has been designated for return, which gives him a three-week window to practice with the team. He can be added to the active roster at any point in that span, but will not be able to return if it ends without his move off of injured reserve.

Philips injured his knee in the preseason. The 2022 fifth-round pick had eight catches for 78 yards as a rookie and he also returned five punts.

The Titans also announced that they have waived wide receiver Mason Kinsey and offensive lineman Xavier Newman. Kinsey had one catch in two games this season and Newman played 12 offensive snaps.