Jets offense is 'below non-functional'
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
'Watch out' for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Titans fire coach Brian Callahan

  
Published October 13, 2025 02:00 PM

On Sunday, former Titans coach Mike Vrabel won’t be facing his replacement when the Patriots come to Nashville.

The Titans have fired coach Brian Callahan.

The team announced the move on Monday afternoon, making Callahan the first coach to be fired during the 2025 regular season. There’s a very good chance he won’t be the last.

The last straw for Callahan came in Las Vegas on Sunday, a 20-10 loss after which defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said the team had one of its worst weeks of practice.

The end arguably should have come after a Week 4 26-0 loss to the Texans in Houston. Callahan got a reprieve from the football gods, in the form of a dropped ball by Cardinals running back Emari Demercado and an unholy roller that was kicked into the end zone for a Tennessee touchdown in a stunning come-from-behind win.

Callahan exits with a record of 4-19. An interim head coach has not yet been named.