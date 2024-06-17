Titans have no doubt JC Latham is ready to start at left tackle as a rookie

The Titans took offensive tackle JC Latham with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft with the idea that he’d be their starting left tackle of the future. And they think that future is here now.

Latham took all the first-team reps at left tackle during Organized Team Activities and minicamp, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN, and Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz says no one has shown a more impressive work ethic than Latham this offseason.

“JC has maybe the best energy of any person on this team,” Holz said. “His energy is infectious. He’s done a really nice job with his footwork. He’s improved and is playing under control. He’s so big and so strong.”

Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan, one of the most experienced and respected offensive line coaches in football, has said that Latham has all the traits to be an elite left tackle in the NFL. The Titans are very excited about what their top pick is ready to do.