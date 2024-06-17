 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Titans have no doubt JC Latham is ready to start at left tackle as a rookie

  
Published June 17, 2024 09:53 AM

The Titans took offensive tackle JC Latham with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft with the idea that he’d be their starting left tackle of the future. And they think that future is here now.

Latham took all the first-team reps at left tackle during Organized Team Activities and minicamp, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN, and Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz says no one has shown a more impressive work ethic than Latham this offseason.

“JC has maybe the best energy of any person on this team,” Holz said. “His energy is infectious. He’s done a really nice job with his footwork. He’s improved and is playing under control. He’s so big and so strong.”

Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan, one of the most experienced and respected offensive line coaches in football, has said that Latham has all the traits to be an elite left tackle in the NFL. The Titans are very excited about what their top pick is ready to do.