Titans “leaning toward” starting Mason Rudolph again this week

  
Published October 23, 2024 02:26 PM

Mason Rudolph is set to start at quarterback for the Titans again this week.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that he is “leaning” toward giving Rudolph the start against the Lions. Rudolph stepped in for Will Levis last Sunday because Levis is dealing with a right shoulder injury that Callahan thinks needs more time to heal.

“The outlook is we’ll probably give Will one more week — we’ll see how the week goes,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “He’s still in that week-to-week mode, and I’m not necessarily ruling him out. But I do think we’re going to take a look and let Mason take more reps this week and get ready to play and see how Will comes through the week. I think [Levis] is getting better every day, and he’ll be out there doing a little bit of work as well, working back.”

Levis initially hurt his shoulder in Week Four, but returned to full practice after the team’s bye week and started in Week Six. He struggled in that game and has struggled throughout the season, so the Titans may not be in any particular rush to turn back in his direction if Rudolph can play well against Detroit.