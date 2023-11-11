Titans place Nicholas Petit-Frere on injured reserve

The Titans have made a few moves on Saturday in advance of their Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Tennessee has placed offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere on injured reserve. He missed all three days of practice with a shoulder injury and had been ruled out.

Petit-Frere recently returned after beginning the year suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

He’s appeared in three games with two starts in 2023 after starting 16 games for Tennessee last year.

The Titans have also signed linebacker Chance Campbell and running back Jonathan Ward to the 53-man roster off their practice squad. And the team has elevated offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich and defensive end T.K. McLendon to the active roster for Sunday’s game.