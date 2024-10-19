Titans place WR Treylon Burks on IR, elevate QB Trevor Siemian

The Titans placed receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve Saturday. Burks injured his knee Wedneday and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Burks, the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 draft, has caught four passes for 34 yards this season. He has had an injury-plagued career, playing only 11 games in 2022 and 11 games in 2023. He has 53 career catches for 699 yards with one touchdown.

The Titans signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to the 53-player roster.

Tennessee also announced it has elevated quarterback Trevor Siemian and defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally for Sunday’s game.

Starting quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) and starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) are questionable to play.