Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Titans place WR Treylon Burks on IR, elevate QB Trevor Siemian

  
Published October 19, 2024 04:36 PM

The Titans placed receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve Saturday. Burks injured his knee Wedneday and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Burks, the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 draft, has caught four passes for 34 yards this season. He has had an injury-plagued career, playing only 11 games in 2022 and 11 games in 2023. He has 53 career catches for 699 yards with one touchdown.

The Titans signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to the 53-player roster.

Tennessee also announced it has elevated quarterback Trevor Siemian and defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally for Sunday’s game.

Starting quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) and starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) are questionable to play.