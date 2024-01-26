Titans plan to interview Nick Holz for offensive coordinator on Monday

The Titans are looking at a coach from a division rival to potentially be their next offensive coordinator.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Tennessee plans to interview Jacksonville passing game coordinator Nick Holz for the position on Monday.

Holz just finished his first season as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator. He spent 2022 as UNLV’s offensive coordinator after nearly a decade in the Raiders organization.

He began his time with the Raiders in 2012 as an offensive assistant. He and new Titans coach Brian Callahan worked together in 2018 when Holz was an offensive quality control coach and Callahan was the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Callahan said during his introductory press conference that he plans to call plays for Tennessee in the coming season.