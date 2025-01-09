 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Titans request interview with Seahawks’ Matt Berry for G.M.

  
Published January 9, 2025 10:32 AM

The Titans are looking at a candidate from the Seahawks for their General Manager vacancy.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Tennessee has requested an interview with Seattle senior director of player personnel Matt Berry.

Berry just completed his 17th season with the Seahawks and his second as a senior director. He is previous position with the club was director of college scouting, serving in the role from 2015-2022.

The Titans have stated that they’d like someone with a heavy scouting background to be their next G.M. and Berry appears to fit that mold.

The club fired Ran Carthon on Jan. 7 after just two years with the team.