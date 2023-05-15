 Skip navigation
Titans rookie RB Tyjae Spears on report he doesn’t have an ACL: I’m healthy

  
Published May 15, 2023 07:25 AM

After the Titans took running back Tyjae Spears in the third round of the draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media delivered a report about the state of his knee.

Spears has torn the ACL in one of his knees twice with the last one coming in 2020 and Rapoport reported that his Combine medical check showed full thickness cartilage loss, arthritis, and no ACL in that knee. As a result of the knee issues, Rapoport indicated that some teams believe he will be a “one-contract guy” in the NFL.

At rookie minicamp this weekend, Spears was asked about that report and did not give a specific answer about whether he has an intact ACL. He did say repeatedly that “I’m healthy” in response to questions about his knee.

“I was out there, I did everything, so I feel perfectly fine ,” Spears said.

Spears ran for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns at Tulane last season, so he was able to produce despite any of the issues with his knee and the Titans made a bet that will continue at the professional level.