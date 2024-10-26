 Skip navigation
Titans rule Tyjae Spears, Jerome Baker out for Sunday

  
Published October 26, 2024 03:03 PM

The Titans announced a number of roster moves on Saturday and they also ruled two players out for their game against the Lions.

Running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Jerome Baker will not play this weekend. Spears was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury while Baker was questionable after joining the team in a trade with the Seahawks earlier this week.

The Titans also announced that they have signed wide receiver Mason Kinsey, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, and tackle John Ojukwu to the active roster. They placed tackle Jaelyn Duncan on injured reserve and waived linebacker Caleb Murphy in corresponding moves.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian and running back Joshua Kelley were elevated from the practice squad. Siemian will likely back up Mason Rudolph on Sunday.