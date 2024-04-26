Titans select OT JC Latham at No. 7 overall

The Titans have brought in an offensive lineman.

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Tennessee has selected former Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham.

Latham, 21 was a two-year starter at right tackle. He started 27 games over the last two seasons.

He also appeared in 14 games back in 2021.

In 2023, Latham was named a second-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection.

With Latham, the Titans now have a building block to help protect young quarterback Will Levis.