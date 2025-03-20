Titans sign edge rusher Lorenzo Carter

The Titans have signed veteran edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, the team announced Thursday.

He is the 10th free agent to sign with the Titans this offseason.

Carter spent the past three seasons with the Falcons. In 2014, he appeared in 13 games, with 11 starts, seeing action on 409 defensive snaps and 51 on special teams.

He had 32 tackles, no sacks and two quarterback hits.

The Giants made Carter a third-round pick in 2018, and he played four seasons in New York and three with the Falcons.

He has played 3,764 defensive snaps and 674 on special teams in 96 games with 62 starts. Carter has totaled 278 tackles, 18 passes defensed, 21.5 sacks and 58 quarterback hits.