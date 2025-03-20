 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans sign edge rusher Lorenzo Carter

  
Published March 20, 2025 05:53 PM

The Titans have signed veteran edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, the team announced Thursday.

He is the 10th free agent to sign with the Titans this offseason.

Carter spent the past three seasons with the Falcons. In 2014, he appeared in 13 games, with 11 starts, seeing action on 409 defensive snaps and 51 on special teams.

He had 32 tackles, no sacks and two quarterback hits.

The Giants made Carter a third-round pick in 2018, and he played four seasons in New York and three with the Falcons.

He has played 3,764 defensive snaps and 674 on special teams in 96 games with 62 starts. Carter has totaled 278 tackles, 18 passes defensed, 21.5 sacks and 58 quarterback hits.