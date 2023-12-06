Titans sign P Ty Zentner to practice squad, LB Otis Reese IV to active roster

The Titans worked out punters on Tuesday and they signed one of them on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Ty Zentner to their practice squad. Zentner will be elevated to play in Miami this weekend because the Titans lost Ryan Stonehouse for the season during last Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Zentner spent the summer with the Eagles and then signed to the Texans practice squad. He punted 14 times for 590 yards in four appearances with the Texans earlier this season.

The Titans also announced that they have signed linebacker Otis Reese IV to the active roster from the practice squad. He was elevated for two games this year and made one tackle.