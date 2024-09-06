Titans TE Josh Whyle to wear Guardian Cap in games this season

Titans tight end Josh Whyle has announced his plan to wear a Guardian Cap during games this season.

Whyle suffered his second concussion in less than a year this summer and he told Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that factored into his decision to wear the protective headgear during games. The caps are mandatory during practices in the offseason and training camp, but they are not mandated in games. Whyle did not wear a Guardian Cap in preseason games.

“I can’t mess around anymore,” Whyle said. “I want to stay healthy and if this is what it takes, then I’m all for it.”

Colts tight end Kylen Granson has also announced that he is going to wear the headgear this season.