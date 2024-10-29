 Skip navigation
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Titans waive WR Mason Kinsey

  
Published October 29, 2024 04:07 PM

The Titans made a couple of tweaks to their roster on Monday and they made another one on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Mason Kinsey. They will have an open roster spot at their disposal as they did not make any corresponding moves.

Kinsey was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Lions. He played eight offensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps in that game.

Kinsey also played in nine games over the previous three seasons. He has two catches for nine yards and 13 punt returns for 100 yards over his 10 career appearances.

Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson was signed to the practice squad a day after the Titans released him. Defensive back Justin Hardee and guard Arlington Hambright also signed while guard Cole Spencer was waived off the practice squad.