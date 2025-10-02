 Skip navigation
To avoid concussions, Tua Tagovailoa now focuses on carbs and fluids

  
Published October 2, 2025 05:34 PM

On Monday night, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a blow to the head while sliding. His helmet then hit the ground.

He was, by all appearances, fine.

After the game, Tagovailoa mentioned nutritional changes aimed at limiting concussions. On Wednesday, he elaborated.

“Just carbing up more for the games and getting more fluids in,” Tagovailoa said. “I think it definitely helps with the aspect of the brain, I guess everyone would be wondering how did I feel on that hit and what not, I felt perfectly fine, felt great. Throughout the years, that was one of the bigger things we hadn’t addressed, was making sure I got a good amount of carbs in my body so that as I drank water or drank the right stuff or whatever it was, it’d stay in. The doctors were talking about the liquid that your brain sits in and all of that, so that was just the biggest aspect of all of that.”

Tagovailoa shared more of what he has learned from doctors regarding the important of carbs.

“You’d probably think it’d make you heavier or slow you down in a way for sure,” Tagovailoa said, “but I guess for me from what I’ve come to know or come to understand from what the doctors were talking about, is your brain kind of sits in fluids and if I’m eating eggs, bacon and sausage and there’s not much carbs, like if there’s no bread or whatnot, you kind of drink water and it’ll just flush out of you, so you can’t stay hydrated that way, but the carbs kind of help soak that in and stay there.”

It’s unclear whether it’s enough to keep the brain from becoming injured when the head is struck and/or strikes the ground. Regardless, Tua’s history makes every blow to the head he takes a cause for concern. On Monday night, those blows to the head did not result in a fresh concussion, or two.