Todd Bowles: I’m proud of Baker Mayfield for carving his own mark

Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s first season with the Buccaneers ended with a disappointing throw, but Mayfield’s 2023 certainly but him back on track as an NFL starter.

Mayfield had the unenviable task of being the first Tampa Bay starter after Tom Brady. But the 2018 No. 1 overall pick handled it well, helping lead the Bucs to the divisional round.

Head coach Todd Bowles said after Sunday’s playoff loss to the Lions that Mayfield “did a heck of a job” this year.

“He didn’t take over for Tom,” Bowles said in his postgame press conference. “Tom retired and Baker became a new quarterback on a new team with a new offensive coordinator. He took over for himself.

“We built it differently, we ran it differently, it was run differently around him and again, we can’t compare Baker to Tom. Tom is Mount Rushmore. Tom is off on his own. We started a new system with new guys and new energy and Baker carved his own mark. I’m proud of him for that.”

With Mayfield set to become an unrestricted free agent in March after completing his one-year deal with the Bucs, Bowles said Mayfield “most definitely” has earned the opportunity to be back in 2024.

“Obviously, it’s too early to talk about that and business is business, but Baker had a hell of a year,” Bowles said. “We love him, the guys love him and then we’ll see what the future holds.”