Todd Bowles: Ke’Shawn Vaughn had unexcused absence because he was unhappy with demotion

Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn had an unexcused absence from Wednesday’s practice, and after he got back to work on Thursday, head coach Todd Bowles said Vaughn was upset by his status on the depth chart.

“If somebody demoted me, I wouldn’t be happy,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vaughn is fourth on the Bucs’ depth chart behind starter Rachaad White, rookie Sean Tucker and third-stringer Chase Edmonds.

Realistically, Vaughn probably won’t even be active on game days if the other three running backs are healthy. But there are worse jobs than making $1.2 million a year to practice and not play, and Vaughn has decided to do his job rather than risk losing it.