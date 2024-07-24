Todd Bowles on Randy Gregory: We’ll deal with that internally

The Buccaneers placed Randy Gregory on the did not report list on Tuesday and there’s no telling when the edge rusher may make his way to training camp.

Head coach Todd Bowles elected not to address Gregory when asked about the veteran in his Wednesday press conference. Gregory also did not attend mandatory minicamp in June after signing with Tampa Bay in April.

“We’re going to talk about the players that are here. He’s not here,” Bowles said. “We’ll deal with that internally. Obviously, he’s on the did not report list, and we’ll go from there.”

Bowles added, “I don’t speculate on anything,” when asked if he’s had any indication as to when Gregory will report.

Gregory, 31, split the 2023 season between the Broncos and 49ers. He is currently suing the NFL and the Broncos for $532,500 in fines incurred for taking medication containing THC for disabilities. Though he’s previously served four suspensions for multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, Gregory has sought help to deal with addiction and social anxiety disorder.

He has recorded 22.0 career sacks in 72 games since the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.