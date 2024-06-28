Todd Gurley: If I scored 10 touchdowns or zero, it wasn’t going to satisfy me anymore

From 2017-2018, no one found the end zone more than running back Todd Gurley.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Gurley scored a whopping 40 touchdowns in that span — 19 in 2017 and another 21 in 2018, despite missing three games that year.

But just a couple of years later, Gurley played his last season for the Falcons.

Still 29 for another month and change, Gurley recently joined the 25/10 Show, hosted by LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson. While McCoy and Jackson joked that Gurley could still make a comeback if he wanted to, Gurley confirmed he’s retired by saying “hell no” to that option.

Gurley seemed at peace when explaining how his last few seasons in the league transpired.

“I remember when I signed my extension with the Rams [in 2018], the agent was breaking it down,” Gurley said. “He was like, ‘You get this, you get this amount, and then if they cut you, you’ll be 26 with a lot of money and you’re young.’ And then the [Rams’] contract guy was like, ‘Yeah, but we’ll never let that happen.’ And that’s exactly how that shit played out.

“So, I got cut from the Rams, I went to Atlanta. I kind of had to see what they were talking about for real, because I played at Georgia. ... So, that one happened. And I was like, the season was sorry. And then after that it was like, alright bro, I live in L.A. I’m chilling. I’ve [done] everything. Of course, I would love to have a ring and stuff like that. But I went to a Super Bowl, lost. I wasn’t really tripping. I don’t know, I feel like I did a lot of stuff that I never would’ve thought I would’ve ever did. And just having fun, just playing football. … Living out a lot of people’s dreams, for real, that type of vibe.

“It really came down to like, it didn’t really matter if I scored 10 more touchdowns or if I scored zero. It wasn’t going to satisfy me no more, for real.”

Gurley added that he had an opportunity to sign with the Ravens in 2021 but at that point, he felt at peace with his career.

“But I grew up a Ravens fan — die hard. Ed Reed, favorite player,” Gurley said. “When I had to think about it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s over.’ It really ain’t up for discussion. And I’m like, bro I’m in L.A. I’m not about to go to … Detroit, Baltimore — hell no. I’m chillin’. I’m vibin’. Just having a good perspective for real.”

In his 88 career games, Gurley rushed for 6,082 yards with 67 touchdowns and caught 243 passes for 2,254 yards with 12 touchdowns from 2015-2020.