 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240903.jpg
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff
nbc_pft_nonplayoffteams_240903.jpg
2023 non-playoff teams that could be in 2024
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240903.jpg
Williams is ‘key piece to the puzzle’ for 49ers

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240903.jpg
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff
nbc_pft_nonplayoffteams_240903.jpg
2023 non-playoff teams that could be in 2024
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240903.jpg
Williams is ‘key piece to the puzzle’ for 49ers

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Monken on Lamar Jackson: We’re always looking to empower the quarterback

  
Published September 3, 2024 10:11 AM

Quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award last season, his first with Todd Monken as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator.

Even with how well Jackson played, Baltimore is looking to add more to Jackson’s plate given his greater understanding of the scheme.

In his Monday press conference, Monken was asked about Jackson having more flexibility before the snap at the line of scrimmage.

“Sure, I mean we’re always looking, from the day I got here, to empower the quarterback,” Monken said. “I think that’s the only way you get the most out of a player — it’s not just a quarterback position — is to empower them. In terms of when you’re game-planning, what you do on the field and the tools you give them; we’ve had a great offseason to streamline that, to really wrap it up and make it better.

“We’re about to see if all the things that we did in the offseason and the way that we practiced come to fruition.”

In 2023, Jackson completed 67 percent of his throws for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 821 yards with five TDs.