Todd Monken on Lamar Jackson: We’re always looking to empower the quarterback

Quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award last season, his first with Todd Monken as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator.

Even with how well Jackson played, Baltimore is looking to add more to Jackson’s plate given his greater understanding of the scheme.

In his Monday press conference, Monken was asked about Jackson having more flexibility before the snap at the line of scrimmage.

“Sure, I mean we’re always looking, from the day I got here, to empower the quarterback,” Monken said. “I think that’s the only way you get the most out of a player — it’s not just a quarterback position — is to empower them. In terms of when you’re game-planning, what you do on the field and the tools you give them; we’ve had a great offseason to streamline that, to really wrap it up and make it better.

“We’re about to see if all the things that we did in the offseason and the way that we practiced come to fruition.”

In 2023, Jackson completed 67 percent of his throws for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 821 yards with five TDs.