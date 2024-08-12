Tom Brady does practice game on Sunday in L.A.

Tom Brady’s official debut with Fox comes on September 8, in Cleveland. On Sunday, he was working to develop his skills in L.A.

Brady and on-air partner Kevin Burkhardt used Sunday’s Cowboys-Rams preseason contest as a practice game.

They can be seen in the background of Jerry Jones talking about CeeDee Lamb, walking and talking while being filmed by Fox.

The next question is whether it will be Brady and Burkhardt on the call of Fox’s lone preseason game — Saints at 49ers on Sunday night — or whether Fox will keep Brady under wraps until Week 1.

The major networks typically assign their “A” teams to the one preseason game they televise. For example, ESPN/ABC used Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for the Hall of Fame game.

We’ve asked Fox P.R. whether Brady and Burkhardt will work the Saints-49ers game. They have not responded, yet. If it’s not Brady and Burkhardt, it could be Joe Davis and Greg Olsen — the Emmy-winning analyst who got bumped to the “B” team by Tommy.