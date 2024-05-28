 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady explains the high bar he’ll set for himself as a broadcaster

  
Published May 28, 2024 06:42 AM

Tom Brady, if you haven’t heard, starts working for Fox this fall. On Monday, he appeared on Colin Cowherd’s show (his studio staff apparently gets #NoDaysOff) to discuss the next phase of his career.

At one point, Brady addressed how he’ll approach his next job, especially since (as Brady said) he was “hypercompetitive” as a player.

“Certainly, as a broadcaster, I don’t think for me it’s about competition,” Brady said. “I think it’s — for me, it’s about, ‘Did I put everything I could into it? Did I give the fans everything that they tuned in for? That’s really how I’ll end up gauging myself and I’ll have to look at myself at the end of every Sunday night going, ‘Did I do a good enough job? Did I live up to the belief that Fox had in me? Did I live up to the expectations of my teammates Kevin Burkhardt and Erin [Andrews] and Tom [Rinaldi] and Richie Zyontz and Rich Russo and our entire truck and our entire team? That’s ultimately how I’ll judge myself in that new role.”

That’s a noble goal. It’s a high bar. Brady knows a thing or two about setting, and clearing, the highest bars.

But there’s that nagging question of whether he’ll have the kind of access that will allow him to “give the fans everything that they tuned in for,” if/when his attempt to purchase a chunk of the Raiders goes through. Last week, the Commissioner seemed to indicate that they’ve devised a strategy for handling the obvious conflict of interest that an owner of a team will have when it’s time to watch practice and otherwise learn about secret information held by any team that the Raiders potentially will face, during the regular season or the postseason. (This year, for example, the Raiders play the Chiefs one week after Brady works the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch.)

Although the NFL declined to get into specifics regarding the solution that apparently has been devised to let Brady take a cake-and-eat-it approach to both owning a team and working as a broadcaster for all of them, any restrictions placed on his access will necessarily prevent him from meeting his standard.

Obviously, we don’t expect Cowherd to pose such a difficult question to his colleague. That’s why we’re here. To point out the things that those around Brady aren’t willing or able to say. From why do you have to both own part of the Raiders and work as a broadcaster to why did you do that stupid roast? You know, the one you later said you regret doing.

As to the roast, Brady said he was naive. Apparently, he’s also a little naive about his ability to do the best broadcast he possibly can while not having the best pre-game access that he can. And if he’s not naive, he just doesn’t care.