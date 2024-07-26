 Skip navigation
Tom Telesco: Michael Gallup retirement came out of the blue

  
Published July 26, 2024 07:41 AM

The Raiders got some unexpected news when they reported to training camp this week.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup told the team that he was retiring rather than reporting to camp to win a spot on their depth chart. Gallup signed with the team this offseason and General Manager Tom Telesco said on Thursday that Gallup’s decision caught him off guard.

“I didn’t see that one coming at all,” Telesco said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “That just kind of came up out of the blue. When I talked to him, it seemed like he had a pretty clear vision. He’s ready to move on. It’s too bad.”

Gallup gave the Raiders an experienced receiver to go with Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, but they’ll have to change plans at the position now. Tre Tucker, Kristian Wilkerson, Keelan Doss, and Jalen Guyton are among the remaining options in Vegas.