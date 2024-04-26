 Skip navigation
Tom Telesco: Opportunity to trade up for QB wasn’t there, we kept it moving

  
Published April 26, 2024 02:02 PM

The Raiders were rumored to be interested in moving up for a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft. But Las Vegas ended up staying at No. 13 overall to select tight end Brock Bowers.

At his Thursday night press conference, Las Vegas General Manager Tom Telesco said the team didn’t try “particularly hard” to trade up to draft a signal-caller.

“We looked into it like I said in the pre-draft press conference,” Telesco said. “We kind of had a plan to ... maybe move up if the opportunity was there. It wasn’t there, kept moving.”

The Raiders reportedly checked in with the Commanders about potentially moving up to No. 2 overall, but were rebuffed. Washington, of course, selected quarterback Jayden Daniels at that spot.

There were six quarterbacks selected in the top 12 of the draft, setting a new record. Telesco said that didn’t really catch him off guard.

“Well, no — I mean when you when you look at it with the teams and where their needs were, not totally surprised,” Telesco said.

As of now, the Raiders have Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O’Connell at starting quarterback. The club also has Anthony Brown Jr. at the position on the roster.