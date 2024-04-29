 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft
nbc_pft_patmayemiltonv2_240429.jpg
Why New England drafted Milton after taking Maye

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Tom Telesco: Selecting a QB in this year’s draft “didn’t line up”

  
Published April 29, 2024 09:26 AM

The Raiders were reportedly looking to trade up in the first round for a quarterback.

But once that didn’t happen, Las Vegas pivoted and didn’t add a signal-caller until signing Carter Bradley as an undrafted free agent.

General Manager Tom Telesco said Las Vegas didn’t really consider taking anyone at the position over the last two days of the draft.

“On the third day? No. Really not the second day either. First day, yes. But not after that,” Telesco said in his Day 3 press conference. “[I]f we felt there was a quarterback out there that was better than we had, or could potentially be better, certainly we would have done something [about] it. But it didn’t line up.”

The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal in free agency and he’ll compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting job. Aside from Bradley — son of current Colts and former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley — the club also has Anthony Brown Jr. at QB after signing him to a futures deal in January.