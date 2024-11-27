 Skip navigation
Tommy DeVito will have further evaluation of forearm, is expected to travel to Dallas after team

  
Published November 27, 2024 12:30 PM

The Giants listed quarterback Tommy DeVito as questionable to play against the Cowboys on Thursday, but it looks like doubtful might be a more fitting characterization of his chances of starting.

Shortly after the Giants released their injury designations on Wednesday, the team announced that DeVito will not travel with the rest of the team to Dallas. He will go for further evaluation of the right forearm injury that led to him being listed as out of the team’s final pre-Thanksgiving practice and the team said he is expected to travel on his own after that takes place.

The results of that examination could lead to a change in those plans and it seems likely that DeVito’s overall condition will make Drew Lock the likely starter on Thursday afternoon.

Lock would be making his first start as a Giant under those circumstances and he would become the third different starter for the NFC East club this season.