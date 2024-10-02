 Skip navigation
Tory Taylor named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:27 PM

The Bears brought in a punter in the fourth round of this year’s draft and he seems to be worth the pick so far.

Tory Taylor has earned his first NFC special teams player of the week award for his performance in Chicago’s 24-18 victory over the Rams.

Taylor averaged 55.4 yards on his five punts with a 48.0 net average. Three of his five punts landed inside the 10-yard line.

It’s only the second time a Bears punter has won special teams player of the week, with Brad Maynard also winning the award in Week 16 of the 2007 season.

The Bears will host the Panthers on Sunday for Week 5.