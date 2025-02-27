 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_combine_helmintv_250227.jpg
Helm: Leading team from young age taught me a lot
nbc_pft_combine_taylorintv_250227.jpg
LSU’s Taylor wants to be a ‘clutch’ player in NFL
nbc_pft_combine_starksintv_250227.jpg
Starks’ NFL goal is to ‘create havoc’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_combine_helmintv_250227.jpg
Helm: Leading team from young age taught me a lot
nbc_pft_combine_taylorintv_250227.jpg
LSU’s Taylor wants to be a ‘clutch’ player in NFL
nbc_pft_combine_starksintv_250227.jpg
Starks’ NFL goal is to ‘create havoc’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Hunter on being two-way player: They say nobody has ever done it, but I’m different

  
Published February 27, 2025 12:00 PM

Some teams see Travis Hunter as a cornerback. Others see him as a wide receiver. Hunter sees himself as both.

“They say nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it, but I tell them I’m just different. I’m a different person,” Hunter said Thursday from the Scouting Combine.

Deion Sanders, then the Jackson State head coach, was the only college coach who committed to allowing Hunter to play both sides. In his Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2024, Hunter played 688 defensive snaps and 672 on offense.

Hunter said he believes playing both ways in the NFL will be easier because of “more breaks” at the pro level.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it,” he said.

Sanders will not work out at the combine this week. Scouts will see him at Colorado’s Pro Day when he works on both sides of the ball.

He made 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and four interceptions and 11 pass breakups on defense last season.

“I’m going to play both,” Hunter said. “That’s not my job to figure it out. I like to play both sides of the ball. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I’m going to play both sides of the ball.”

Hunter wants to be the No. 1 overall pick, which the Titans currently own.

“Super important [to go No.1 overall]. That was one of my dreams to go No. 1 and be the best I can be,” Hunter said.

But he concedes it’s more important for him to go to a team that’s going to let him live out his real dream of playing both sides of the ball. Wherever that is.