Travis Hunter on being two-way player: They say nobody has ever done it, but I’m different

Some teams see Travis Hunter as a cornerback. Others see him as a wide receiver. Hunter sees himself as both.

“They say nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it, but I tell them I’m just different. I’m a different person,” Hunter said Thursday from the Scouting Combine.

Deion Sanders, then the Jackson State head coach, was the only college coach who committed to allowing Hunter to play both sides. In his Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2024, Hunter played 688 defensive snaps and 672 on offense.

Hunter said he believes playing both ways in the NFL will be easier because of “more breaks” at the pro level.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it,” he said.

Sanders will not work out at the combine this week. Scouts will see him at Colorado’s Pro Day when he works on both sides of the ball.

He made 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and four interceptions and 11 pass breakups on defense last season.

“I’m going to play both,” Hunter said. “That’s not my job to figure it out. I like to play both sides of the ball. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I’m going to play both sides of the ball.”

Hunter wants to be the No. 1 overall pick, which the Titans currently own.

“Super important [to go No.1 overall]. That was one of my dreams to go No. 1 and be the best I can be,” Hunter said.

But he concedes it’s more important for him to go to a team that’s going to let him live out his real dream of playing both sides of the ball. Wherever that is.