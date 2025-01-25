Travis Kelce: As a young QB, I dreamed of making the NFL and playing like Josh Allen

Travis Kelce was a high school quarterback, and when he enrolled in college at Cincinnati he briefly played quarterback at the college level. He says his dream then was to make it to the NFL and be a quarterback who could make big plays as a passer and a runner — exactly like Josh Allen.

As Kelce’s Chiefs prepare to play Allen’s Bills on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, Kelce reflected on the kind of player Allen is, and said it’s the kind of player he would have been — if only he’d had Allen’s arm.

“Josh is who I used to dream of being like in the NFL,” Kelce said. “Big, athletic quarterback, big arm, being able to be a dual threat guy, I just never had the arm talent that Josh has, so they kicked me over to tight end.”

Kelce said what impresses him most about Allen, however, is not his physical talent but the way he has taken command of the Bills as their leader.

“You could tell he really took the bull by the horns and became their leader,” Kelce said. “Guys come in and out of the building and he’s the main piece in there making that thing go, week in and week out. I’ve got so much respect for that guy.”