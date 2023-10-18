Travis Kelce has first full practice since his injury

Despite being questionable with an ankle injury, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce played 49 of 71 offensive snaps in Thursday’s victory over the Broncos. He made nine catches for 124 yards.

On Wednesday, Kelce had his first full practice since his injury in the Week 5 game against the Vikings. He was estimated as a non-participant in the first practice last week and then was limited in the final two practices before the Broncos game.

Kelce had his right ankle heavily taped Wednesday.

Receiver Justin Watson was the only non-participant for the Chiefs in Wednesday’s practice, but coach Andy Reid called Watson’s injury an elbow contusion. Reports earlier this week indicated it was a dislocated elbow, but Reid said Watson will not go on injured reserve.

The other seven players on the injury report, including defensive end Charles Omenihu (suspension), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring), punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) and receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) were full participants.