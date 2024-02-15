Travis Kelce is “heartbroken” over the mass shooting at Chiefs’ parade

The Chiefs’ parade and rally commemorating their latest Super Bowl win turned tragic, with a mass shooting that killed one person and injured more than 20.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce expressed his thoughts on the matter in a Wednesday night post on X.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he said. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

While the physical toll could have been much worse, the mental and emotional harm will extend to virtually everyone who was present when the shots were fired. Despite the presence of hundreds of law-enforcement officers, another senseless act of gun violence occurred in the one country on the planet where they happen with the kind of frequency that no other nation experiences.

Not that it matters. Not that anything will be solved. We will grieve. We will mourn. We will pray.

And we will hold our breath for the next one.