Travis Kelce listed as limited in Tuesday’s practice after hyperextending knee

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left Tuesday’s practice early after hyperextending his knee and was listed as limited on the team’s second injury report of the week.

Kelce was able to walk off the field under his own power, according to receiver Skyy Moore.

“He was limping when I saw him, like, just walking off the field,” Moore said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “It was a good sign to see him get up by himself and get off the field.”

It’s currently unclear whether or not Kelce will be available for Thursday’s season opener against Detroit. The Chiefs will release game statuses with Wednesday’s injury report.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) remained limited on the injury report for Tuesday’s practice.

Receiver Richie James (knee) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) were upgraded from limited to full participants.

Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (pectoral), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), and defensive end BJ Thompson (hamstring) all remained full.