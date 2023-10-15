Travis Kelce makes surprise Saturday Night Live cameo

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made the most of his mini-bye.

Two nights after the Chiefs hosted the Broncos for their Week 6 game, Kelce made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live. He showed up at the very end of a skit about his relationship with Taylor Swift, and the NFL’s obsession with it, presented during a fake Fox NFL Sunday segment.

Kelce, who was accompanied by Swift to season premiere of SNL, reportedly was a last-minute addition to the broadcast. The mere fact that they showed up for the show undercuts any objection they could make about the coverage of their courtship, or whatever it is.

And so concludes our second item of the day about SNL. They’re still not paying us to do this.

But we’re still trying.