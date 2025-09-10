Travis Kelce: No excuse for running into Xavier Worthy, I have to be better

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said his team did not get off “on the right foot” in their loss to the Chargers in Brazil last Friday and he said he takes the “most accountability” for that because of his role in wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s shoulder injury.

Kelce ran into Worthy while the two players were running routes on one of the first offensive snaps of the day. During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce said he “wasn’t ready that first drive” and that led to Worthy being knocked out for the rest of the game.

“I’m supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy, so it’s frustrating for me,” Kelce said. “I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get in a position and it all just happened pretty quick. I just got to be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league. There’s no excuse for me running into my own guys like that. . . . Worthy has his guy beat and we’re out the gate, and that game starts completely different.”

Kelce said it was hard to get “your juices back going” after a play like that, although he did catch a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes later in the game.

Worthy is not practicing on Wednesday and his status for Sunday’s game against the Eagles remains uncertain.

