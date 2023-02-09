 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce recalls how Jason Kelce supported him during year-long suspension in 2010

  
Published February 9, 2023 01:54 PM
nbc_pft_sblvii_preview_230130
January 30, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give a first look at Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, where Travis and Jason Kelce will go head-to-head for all the glory.

As a college football player in 2010, Travis Kelce was suspended for a full season and didn’t know if he had any future in football. He says his big brother was the person who kept his hope alive.

As Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce prepare to be the first pair of brothers to play in a Super Bowl, Travis reflected today on his suspension in 2010, when both players were on the Cincinnati football team. Travis reportedly was suspended for testing positive for marijuana, and he now sees the way his brother took care of him as crucial to his ability to keep playing football.

“When I got removed from the team I got my scholarship taken so I was staying with my brother, I was in his room and his house, kind of like two brothers growing up living in the same room,” Travis Kelce said. “So in terms of rent I wasn’t paying rent, in terms of food he was helping me with food, so I was literally living off him for quite a while down there and he was my lifeline. I was trying to do the right things, and he went into the coaches’ office and talked to numerous coaches and numerous people in the Cincinnati staff to try to get me another chance to be on the team. I’m forever in debt to this guy for putting his name, our name, putting his honor on the line to get me another chance. When I say I owe it all to him, I really do.”

In 2011 Jason Kelce was drafted by the Eagles, and Cincinnati reinstated Travis Kelce and started giving him his first significant playing time at tight end. In 2012 Travis Kelce’s career took off with by far his best season, which led to him being a third-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2013 NFL draft.