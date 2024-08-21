 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce’s Hollywood future comes into focus

  
Published August 21, 2024 09:19 AM

We knew it was coming.

Even before he started dating Taylor Swift, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was destined to expand from winning silver trophies to appearing on the silver screen.

He has one role lined up, and another one in the works.

First, Adam Sandler said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that he has a spot for Kelce in Happy Gilmore 2. “We have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said, via Sports Business Journal. He’s gonna come by.”

Second, Kelce will do more than come by if he ends up in Loose Cannons, an action-comedy from LionsGate. Per Variety.com, Kelce is currently in talks for the lead role.

Those new developments come at a time when Kelce will be hosting Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? He also has a “mysterious supporting role” in the upcoming FX series Grotesquerie, which arrives next month.

Travis Kelce has already arrived, in many ways. He proved his comedic chops when he hosted Saturday Night Live. So, whenever he’s done with football, he’ll step onto an even bigger stage.

He’s already got one foot there.