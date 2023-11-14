Trent Williams: Jaguars’ Darious Williams turned around and ran from me blocking him

Jaguars defensive back Darious Williams made a business decision on Sunday, turning his back and going the other way when 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was about to block him downfield.

Trent Williams said after the game that he’s never had an opponent voluntarily take himself out of a play to avoid getting blocked.

“It’s kind of weird because 31 turned around and ran,” Trent Williams said. “I’ve never seen that.”

It’s easy to understand why Darious Williams, who’s listed at 5-foot-9 and 187 pounds, wouldn’t want to get blocked by Trent Williams, who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 320. And the NFL changed the rule on low blocks in 2021 to make it illegal for defensive backs to go low on offensive linemen, something that defensive backs said put them at an unfair disadvantage.

But taking on a blocker is the defensive back’s job sometimes, and with Christian McCaffrey running the ball behind Trent Williams’ lead block, Darious Williams decided to live to see another day.