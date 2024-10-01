Trent Williams not thinking about retirement

49ers left tackle Trent Williams is in his 15th season. He doesn’t know how much longer he will play.

“I don’t think I’m going to put an expiration date on it,” Williams told Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think I’m going to just enjoy this process, enjoy the ability to wake up and live a dream, enjoy the ability to get out and play this child’s game for king’s ransom. I don’t want to think about the end. I just want to enjoy every minute of it.”

Williams remains the best in the business at his position, having earned his third consecutive All-Pro honor last season. He has made 11 Pro Bowls.

He should become a first-ballot Hall of Famer five years after his retirement.

Who knows when that will be? Even Williams doesn’t know.

“I might look up, we might be five years down the line,” Williams said. “I might look up, it could be two years down the line. But, at this point, I don’t even see the reason in looking towards the end. I’m 15 years in, and I know I don’t have another 10 left, but I’m definitely not going to put a cap on it.”

As long as he continues to play at the level he is playing, Williams has no reason to retire.

“I’m from Texas, born and raised—Longview, Texas,” Williams said. “I’m groomed to play football. I’ve been playing football since the second grade. It’s pretty much all I know. And I’m just chasing that perfection. I just want to be the perfect player.

“I just want to be the best offensive lineman to ever play the game. That fire is just still burning inside. So, as long as it’s burning, I’m going to be playing.”