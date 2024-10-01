 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_hutchinsointv_v2_241001.jpg
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_hutchinsointv_v2_241001.jpg
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Williams not thinking about retirement

  
Published October 1, 2024 07:46 PM

49ers left tackle Trent Williams is in his 15th season. He doesn’t know how much longer he will play.

“I don’t think I’m going to put an expiration date on it,” Williams told Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think I’m going to just enjoy this process, enjoy the ability to wake up and live a dream, enjoy the ability to get out and play this child’s game for king’s ransom. I don’t want to think about the end. I just want to enjoy every minute of it.”

Williams remains the best in the business at his position, having earned his third consecutive All-Pro honor last season. He has made 11 Pro Bowls.

He should become a first-ballot Hall of Famer five years after his retirement.

Who knows when that will be? Even Williams doesn’t know.

“I might look up, we might be five years down the line,” Williams said. “I might look up, it could be two years down the line. But, at this point, I don’t even see the reason in looking towards the end. I’m 15 years in, and I know I don’t have another 10 left, but I’m definitely not going to put a cap on it.”

As long as he continues to play at the level he is playing, Williams has no reason to retire.

“I’m from Texas, born and raised—Longview, Texas,” Williams said. “I’m groomed to play football. I’ve been playing football since the second grade. It’s pretty much all I know. And I’m just chasing that perfection. I just want to be the perfect player.

“I just want to be the best offensive lineman to ever play the game. That fire is just still burning inside. So, as long as it’s burning, I’m going to be playing.”