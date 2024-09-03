Trent Williams returning to San Francisco, ending holdout

The 49ers will open the regular season with all the key pieces of their offense after left tackle Trent Williams agreed to end his holdout early this morning.

Although a new contract has not actually been signed, Williams’ agents confirmed that he has agreed to a contract on Tuesday.

“All-Pro LT Trent Williams is headed to SF to finalize a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers,” agency Elite Loyalty Sports posted on social media.

Williams’ brother also posted on social media that Trent boarded a plane for San Francisco and is ready to begin his 15th NFL season.

Along with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers were dealing with contract negotiations with two of their best offensive players this offseason. But Aiyuk got a new deal done, and now Williams has as well.

Although they won’t have much practice time, Aiyuk and Williams should both be on the field when the 49ers open the season on Monday night against the Jets.