nbc_pft_dariusslay_240903.jpg
Slay vocal about hesitation to go to Brazil
nbc_pft_chiefsquest_240903.jpg
Chiefs quest for three-peat starts with Kickoff
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Trent Williams returning to San Francisco, ending holdout

  
Published September 3, 2024 09:02 AM

The 49ers will open the regular season with all the key pieces of their offense after left tackle Trent Williams agreed to end his holdout early this morning.

Although a new contract has not actually been signed, Williams’ agents confirmed that he has agreed to a contract on Tuesday.

“All-Pro LT Trent Williams is headed to SF to finalize a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers,” agency Elite Loyalty Sports posted on social media.

Williams’ brother also posted on social media that Trent boarded a plane for San Francisco and is ready to begin his 15th NFL season.

Along with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers were dealing with contract negotiations with two of their best offensive players this offseason. But Aiyuk got a new deal done, and now Williams has as well.

Although they won’t have much practice time, Aiyuk and Williams should both be on the field when the 49ers open the season on Monday night against the Jets.