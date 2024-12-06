 Skip navigation
Trent Williams to miss another game, Nick Bosa listed as doubtful

  
December 6, 2024

The 49ers will be without left tackle Trent Williams again this weekend.

Williams has been ruled out for the third straight week with an ankle injury. Williams did not take part in practice this week, so it’s no surprise that he’ll be missing from the lineup against the Bears.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) also missed practice, but the 49ers are giving him a slight chance to play by listing him as doubtful. Bosa has also missed the last two games.

Running back Jordan Mason (ankle) is headed to injured reserve and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) won’t be activated this weekend. Safety George Odum (knee) was ruled out after being added to the injury report on Thursday.

Left guard Aaron Banks (concussion), safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist), and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee) are listed as questionable.