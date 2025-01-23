 Skip navigation
Trevon Diggs had left knee surgery on Thursday

  
Published January 23, 2025 05:49 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs took an important step in his return from a season-ending knee injury on Thursday.

Word in December was that Diggs needed chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee and the Cowboys announced that he had that operation. The surgery involves transplanting pieces of bone tissue into the joint in order to stimulate growth that will help Diggs return to the field.

It will be some time before there’s any chance of that happening, however. Diggs is expected to be out through the offseason and training camp with a return for the start of the regular season very much up in the air.

Diggs tore the ACL in the same knee in 2023, so it will be two straight years of extended rehab for the two-time Pro Bowl corner.