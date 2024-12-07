 Skip navigation
Trevon Diggs listed as questionable for Cowboys

  
Published December 7, 2024 03:12 PM

The Cowboys are leaving the door open for cornerback Trevon Diggs to play on Monday night.

Diggs (knee) was a limited participant in practice for the third straight day on Saturday and the team listed him as questionable to be in the lineup against the Bengals. Diggs missed the last two games.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said, via multiple reporters, that Diggs had a good day on Saturday and that the team plans to work him out again on Sunday to see if he’ll be able to go.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) said he will be good to go on Monday and he is off the injury report. Tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) also has no designation.

The Cowboys also listed left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle, knee) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) as questionable to play. Safety Juanyeh Thomas (knee) and right guard Zack Martin (ankle) were ruled out, although that was a formality for Martin after this week’s announcement that he will have season-ending ankle surgery.