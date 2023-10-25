Trevor Lawrence limited in Wednesday practice

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still dealing with a knee injury, saying on Wednesday that he’s likely to keep wearing the brace on his left leg for at least Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Lawrence was also a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, according to Jacksonville’s injury report.

But given that Lawrence played last Thursday and had a long weekend to recover, it doesn’t seem he’s at risk of missing Week 8.

Receiver Zay Jones (knee) still did not practice. Head coach Doug Pederson said in his Wednesday press conference that Jones could return at some point this week or in the near future.

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (ankle), offensive lineman Walker Little (knee), cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), and safety Andre Cisco (hamstring) were all limited.

Defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (back) and cornerback Gregory Junior (hamstring) were full.