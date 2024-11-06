 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence set for a limited practice Wednesday

  
Published November 6, 2024 10:49 AM

The Jaguars brought quarterback C.J. Beathard back on Wednesday and Trevor Lawrence’s health is the reason why the team is back to three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at his press conference that Lawrence is dealing with an upper body injury and is “sore” as the team starts the practice week. Lawrence will not be a full participant in practice as a result.

“He’ll be limited today,” Pederson said.

Pederson said that he “can’t answer that” when asked if there’s any chance that Lawrence will miss this week’s game against the Vikings. He said that Beathard “gives us insurance” behind Mac Jones on the depth chart and the next couple of days should provide a better idea of whether the Jaguars are going to need it.