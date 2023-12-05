Trevor Lawrence suffered high ankle sprain, not ruled out for Week 14

All things considered, it sounds like Trevor Lawrence’s injury could have been a lot worse.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that Lawrence suffered a right high-ankle sprain during Monday night’s loss to the Bengals.

“Everything is stable,” Pederson said. “Everything looks good and we’ll see where he is in a couple of days.”

Lawrence suffered the ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game and did not return. He was demonstratively in pain as he was helped off the field and into the X-Ray room.

Pederson did not rule out Lawrence for Sunday’s upcoming game against the Browns, but that also doesn’t mean the quarterback will play.

“I think to be honest, I want to make sure that Trevor’s 100 percent before I put him — or any player — back on the field,” Pederson said. “And it’s just a matter of their … tolerance that they can withstand with any injury. And you just don’t want to risk — if the player is not in any harm or [couldn’t] risk further damage to the area, then you have to consider it. But, definitely don’t want to risk further injury.”

Pederson also noted that given where the injury is for Lawrence in his ankle, surgery is not necessarily warranted at this time.

“The one last night looked worse than what it really was — very fortunate there. But he seems to have a little bit of a knack [for avoiding serious injury],” Pederson said. “I just think that for the most part, just been fortunate to not have a [more] serious injury that what they are.”

Lawrence has not missed a game due to injury since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. Through 12 games this season, he’s completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,004 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 248 yards with four TDs.