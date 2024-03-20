Trey Benson the betting favorite to be the first running back drafted

The 2024 NFL draft may not have a single running back selected in the first round, but whenever running backs start to come off the board, Trey Benson’s name is favored to be called first.

Benson, who played the last two years at Florida State after starting his college career at Oregon, is the betting favorite to be the first running back drafted. FanDuel lists his odds at +270.

Benson wasn’t particularly productive in college, never reaching 1,000 rushing yards in a season, but NFL teams like his athleticism, and his 4.39-second 40-yard dash was third-fastest among running backs at the Scouting Combine.

It’s still a wide-open race to be the first running back drafted. Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright and Texas’s Jonathon Brooks are just behind Benson, at +300 to be the first running back off the board. USC’s Marshawn Lloyd is at +500 and Michigan’s Blake Corum is at +600.