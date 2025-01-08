Trey Hendrickson wins AFC defensive player of the week

The Bengals did not make it to the postseason, but one of their best players has received some recognition for his performance in Week 18.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been named the AFC defensive player of the week.

Hendrickson finished the 19-17 victory over Pittsburgh with 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and a pass defensed.

Hendrickson’s performance on Saturday gave him a league-leading 17.5 sacks in 2024 along with 19 tackles for loss and 36 quarterback hits. While 17.5 sacks tied his career high set in 2023, his TFLs and QB hits were both new marks.