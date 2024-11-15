 Skip navigation
Trey Hendrickson won’t travel to L.A. with Bengals, is expected to join them and play Sunday

  
Published November 15, 2024 02:02 PM

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson missed practice for the second straight day on Friday, but he is not expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Hendrickson was out on Friday with a neck injury and rest given as the reasons for his absence and the team said on Friday that he will not be traveling with them to Los Angeles for personal reasons. Hendrickson is expected to travel on his own on Saturday and join the team in time to play.

The team officially lists him as questionable along with tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee, fibula) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (knee). Wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) is out and linebacker Joe Bachie (hip) is listed as doubtful.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier in the day that wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) is expected to play and he did not receive an injury designation.